Hamirpur: A young woman married to her boyfriend on Wednesday gave birth to a child a day after marriage with her husband escaping from the hospital after the delivery in Rath Kotwali town of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, she alleged. The woman has lodged a complaint against her husband in this regard even as police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

It is learned that earlier on September 13, the woman filed a complaint against her boyfriend for physical abuse for a year. The girl was eight months pregnant and after the matter reached the police, the lover got ready for the marriage. Both got married on September 28. A day after the marriage, the girl's condition worsened.

On Thursday, September 29, she was admitted to the government hospital, where she gave birth to a child. Meanwhile, her husband ran away leaving her in the hospital, she alleged. When the condition of the girl and the child worsened, the doctors referred them to the district hospital in Hamirpur where both are said to be stable.

The victim filed a complaint in Kotwali against her husband for ditching her. Police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar said that on the basis of the complaint, the husband of the woman was taken into custody and questioned in the matter. The young man has told the police that his health is “deteriorating”. He has also agreed to pay the expenses incurred on the treatment of the wife and the child.