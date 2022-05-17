Sirmaur: Police have registered a case in the incident involving a viral video of a wedding in Himachal Pradesh in which guests were served food on the basis of their caste with a man announcing the same on the loudspeaker.

The Himachal Police have registered a case under SC-ST Act. This matter was first raised by ETV Bharat on the basis of the viral video. After which a written complaint on the matter was given to the police on behalf of Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch and Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission.

HP: Wedding food served on the basis of caste, Police registered a case under SC-ST Act

Following the complaint, Veer Bahadur DSP Paonta Sahib, while confirming the receipt of the complaint, said the police have registered a case under the SC-ST Act and action will be taken against the person who is making the announcement in the viral video.

ETV Bharat had also spoken to the person who posted the video. He said that the video was from Pota Manal Panchayat in the Shillai area of Sirmaur district and the marriage ceremony was organised on May 12. Madan Rantna posted the video of the incident after which it went viral.

Along with the video, he wrote: "This is the plight in our Hati region and it is said that we are all one community, but here even bread is given based on caste." He added: "When people say that we are all one, then we should all eat the same food. We should also sit together and eat during celebrations and festivals. You all see in the video how there is untouchability within Shillai. Caste and untouchability are in full swing in the area of ​​Giripar."

Also read: Rajasthan: Dalits flee village in hundreds citing caste discrimination, reach collector's office for justice