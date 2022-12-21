Kullu (Himachal): A class 11 student allegedly deprived of sleep ended his life on Tuesday in Himachal's Kullu. Police have also recovered a suicide note from the room of the deceased which mentions that he is having nightmares, because of which he was worried. He has not even slept for the last six to seven days. Due to lack of sleep, he used to get very upset after getting up in the middle of the night.

The 17-year-old student used to live with his family in a rented house in the Banjar area in the Kullu district. The sister of the deceased told that when she returned home last evening, her brother's body was lying in the room. After this police were informed and took the dead body into their custody for post-mortem.

Police handed over the body to the relatives after the postmortem. Senior Superintendent of Police, Gurdev Sharma said that "the statements of the family members have been recorded and the family members have not raised any fourplay in the case. Police have implemented action under section 174 of CrPC."