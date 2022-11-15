Kinnaur: During a trial of transportation of apples through drones in Nichar village of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, a box of 20 kilos was transported to a distance of 4 km in six minutes while it takes hours to transport the apples on foot. The Vigro Company, in coordination with the Nichar gram panchayat representatives, conducted a drone trial for three days with the local gardeners. During this, apple boxes were transported from Kande, an inaccessible area of ​​Nichar village to Nichar Mini Stadium through drone and the trial was successful. After successful trials, there was a wave of happiness in the entire state as there is a possibility of a big revolution in the horticulture sector in the future.

Himachal Pradesh: Drone trial in transport of apples successful in Kinnaur

Due to modernisation in the horticulture sector of Himachal, people will get many better facilities, which will make the work of the gardeners easier. Now through drones, apples, potatoes and other cash crops can easily be transported from one place to another from the inaccessible and difficult areas of Kinnaur.

About four crore boxes of apples are produced annually in Himachal. Apples are produced in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Sirmaur districts. Shimla district accounts for 80 per cent of the total apple production. Apart from Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir is the second-largest apple-producing state.