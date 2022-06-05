Kullu: A case was registered against three people, including the organizer, after a raid by Himachal Pradesh Police on a rave party in Pulga forest of Parvati valley in the state's Manikaran district late on Saturday night. The raid resulted in a drug bust, with police personnel managing to seize narcotic substances such as 4.58 grams of charas, 0.47 grams of MDMA, 1.94 grams of cocaine, and 6.48 grams of cannabis from one among the partygoers who were fleeing the scene. A total of 75 to 80 people, including locals and tourists, attended the party.

The person with drugs was identified as Parnem Sarv, a resident of Pinching village in Chandil district of Manipur. The police team which raided the scene was led by DSP Kullu Mohan Rawat. Earlier on May 31, a similar party going on in Chahal village of Manikaran valley was busted by the police.

Also read: Mumbai: 64 capsules containing heroin, cocaine worth Rs 3 cr extracted from Ugandan woman's body