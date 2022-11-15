Dharamshala: A US national, who went missing during trekking in the Dhauladhar mountain range near Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, was reportedly found dead on Tuesday. The body of Maximillian Lorenzo was found by the police after he went missing on November 10. A search operation was launched by police on November 11. The body was found in the forest 300 metres above Balla village. "We got information regarding the US national went missing on November 10. The search operation was launched on November 11," SP Kangra Dr Kushal Chand Sharma reported to a news agency. Anderson was reportedly staying at a hotel in the Naddi area of the city.

Also read: American tourist goes missing in Himachal's McLeodganj, SDRF search on

"The body was recovered on Tuesday by a 16-member rescue team formed under the leadership of DSP Sunil Rana of SDRF. The exact cause of death would be known after the post-mortem, which would be conducted on Wednesday. We have informed the family members of the victim and a relative has already arrived in India," said Kangra ADM Rohit Rathore.