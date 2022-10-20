Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday came out with its second list of candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The party, which has already published the first list, included in the second phase candidates for six assembly constituencies.

The seats in question are Dehra, Jwalamukha, Kullu, Barsar, Haroli and Rampur. The candidates representing the aforementioned seats, respectively, are Ramesh Dhawala, Ravindra Singh Ravi, Maheshwar Singh, Maya Sharma, Professor Ramkumar and Kaul Negi.

The move attempts at a shuffle, as the BJP renominated two among six MLAs, interchanged seats between two others, and brought in new contestants in two constituencies.

While Maheshwar Singh (Kullu) and Ramkumarb (Haroli) were renominated, seats of Dhawala and Ravinder Singh Ravi have been swapped. Maya Sharma and Kaul Negi, on the other hand, replace Baldev Sharma and Prem Singh Dharik in their respective constituencies.

The first list of 62 candidates published on Wednesday saw 19 new faces. The list included five doctors, one IAS officer, as well as five women candidates. The BJP has a total of 43 legislators in the hill state's assembly, whereas Congress has 22, alongside two Independent and one CPI(M) MLA.