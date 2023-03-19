Solan: While Punjab police intensified its search operation to nab Khalistan sympathizer and Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is on the run, Himachal police have been alerted simultaneously. A huge police contingent has been deployed at the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. Vigil has been particularly stepped up in the bordering areas of Solan and several police personnel were posted in Parwanoo, Baddi and Nalagarh areas.

Vehicles entering the state by crossing the border are being thoroughly checked along with questioning their drivers. This apart, police are also keeping a record of all vehicles that entered the state since last night, police sources said.

Police have also started patrolling all the routes so as to make sure that Singh, who has been declared a fugitive by the Punjab police does not escape. Superintendent of police Solan Virendra Sharma said that police have been put on alert and all measures were in place to ensure vigilance on the border.

Also Read: Khalistan preacher Amritpal remains elusive; manhunt continues

Punjab police on Saturday launched a major crackdown to nab Amritpal, who heads the Waris Punjab De and arrested 78 members of the outfit against whom there are several criminal cases in connection with spreading communal disharmony. Police said that Singh managed to dodge them and escaped but six to seven of his gunmen were nabbed in Jalandhar.

The police have been continuing their search operation since then and have intensified security in several places of the state. Internet and SMS services in Punjab have been suspended in the State. An FIR was lodged against Waris Punjab De members for the Ajnala Police Station incident.