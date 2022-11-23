Shimla: In the recently concluded G20 leaders' meet in Bali, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted several handicraft items from across the country to world leaders. The items included a signature Kangra painting from Himachal Pradesh, a Kinnauri shawl that was presented to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, as well as a Pithora wall painting made by Rathwa artists in Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur.

Among the presents was also a set of Karnals - a brass-made set of two trumpets usually used in village ceremonies and religious processions - made by Bir Singh, a resident of Thachi village of Mandi district which was presented to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Singh, who has come to Shimla for an art exhibition, opined that the move has opened up Himachali handicrafts to the world. "Karnal is an instrument played during religious occasions and was largely limited to this sphere for a long time. But, for some time now, people have been using it as showpiece in homes and hotels. The exposure has increased, and I am happy that results of our effort are on display on the international level" he said.

"The instrument is made by cutting brass sheets, and carving them into shape. The metal workers in the state are pleased with the fact that the PM has chosen to promote their work. The craftwork is definitely heading in the right direction" Singh added.