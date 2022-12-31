Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has received a grant of Rs 42 crore under PM Gati Shakti scheme, a multi-model connectivity project, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday. Sukhu said that the state has been awarded the sum under the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2022-23.'

He said the assistance will go a long way in boosting industrial activities in the State. According to an official statement, the state government had sent four projects with a total expenditure of Rs 84 crore for central assistance keeping in view logistics, connectivity, and industrial development and the screening committee of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) approved three of them with a grant of Rs 42 crore.

The CM said that one of the flagship projects under this scheme is the setting up of an IT Park at Rakh (Nagri) in Palampur Tehsil of District Kangra. He said the area because of its airport connectivity and its climate is highly suitable for the IT industry. The total cost of the project would be Rs 35 crore.

Sukhu directed the Industries department to increase the size of the park from 250 kanal to at least 1,000 kanal to reach economies of scale and generate more jobs for locals. He also urged the department to make Himachal Pradesh the most investor-friendly state in the country. Sukhu asked Rakesh Prajapati, the Director of Industries, to visit the sites and start the process of building the IT Park.The other two approved projects are the development of new industrial areas in Bhud and Baddi. (PTI)