Manali (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal is a delight to visit on New Year's eve. Most of the hill stations in the state witness snowfall in the last week of December, making it a sight to behold for tourists. Manali is one of the key attractions at this time of the season as people in the plains want to celebrate their New Year in the hills expecting to witness snowfall in December end.

Manali has been experiencing traffic snarls after thousands of travellers thronged the town. Long queues of vehicles were seen as the traffic movement in several areas was impacted due to the rush. Several cities in Himachal Pradesh are witnessing huge footfall as the new year celebrations are about to begin.

Tourists and common commuters had to face the problem of long jams as people thronged the snow-clad area. Famous tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, and Dalhousie witness a large number of tourists during Christmas and new year.

Hotels and restaurants organize theme dinners, and beauty contests, and prepare Himachali cuisine to give their guests an opportunity to celebrate New Year differently. The mall road in Shimla has been illuminated with fancy lights, and Manali is all set to host a week-long winter carnival. Dharamshala on the other hand hosts some fantastic New Year events for the guests to participate in.

The prediction of snowfall has also attracted tourists to the hill state this year. A large number of tourists, who are currently visiting Himachal, were motivated by reports which said the state could witness a snowfall on New Year's eve. The Himachal government has also decided to facilitate the tourists allowing the eateries to open round the clock till January 2, 2023.