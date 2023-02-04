Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): To resolve the deadlock over freight charges between the truck operators and Adani Group cement companies, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting in which Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, several MLAs and truck operators of Bilaspur district participated on Friday.

At the behest of the CM, the truckers postponed their 'Chakka Jam' protest which is scheduled to begin on February 4. The Chief Minister in the meeting said, "the government would discuss the freight rates proposed by the operators with the cement companies managements." He also directed officers to fix a meeting with them within two days.

CM Sukhu also said, "If the Adani group remains adamant, the government will take action against the company. A decision will be taken to withdraw the subsidy given to their industries and strict action will be taken against the Adani group regarding the eight hundred bighas of land given by the government to the company."

The truck operators present in the meeting were satisfied with the decision taken by the chief minister and decided to withdraw 'Chakka Jam' The truck operators union said that they will extend all possible cooperation to the government.

The Chief Minister further said "the state government believes that this deadlock must be resolved through a universal solution. The government thinks that work should start in the factory soon and the future of the employees working in the factory including truck operators must be secured. The state government will discuss with the management of the cement factory the rates of rent proposed by all the unions."

The meeting was attended by Representatives of Bilaspur District Truck Society (BTDS) Barmana, Solan District Truck Operators, Ambuja Darla-Kaslog Mangu, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi, MLAs Indradutt Lakhanpal, Rajesh Dharmani, Randhir Sharma, JR Katwal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary Transport RD Nazim, Director Industries Rakesh Prajapati and Director Transport Anupam Kashyap.