Shimla: Himachal Pradesh recorded over 74 percent electoral turnout on Saturday as the state went to polls, the latest figures released from the Election Commission at 12am highlighted. This figure does not include the postal ballots which are yet to be counted.

The highest turnout was 85.2 percent, recorded at the Doon assembly seat in Solan district, while the lowest was 62.5 percent in Shimla city. Sirmaur district topped in voter turnout at 78 percent, while the lowest was recorded at Hamirpur district where the figure stood at 71.18 percent. In the previous state assembly elections, the voter turnout in the state stood at 74.6 percent.