Shimla: Day temperatures are witnessing an unusual rise in Himachal Pradesh even as the Meteorological Department has predicted rains from April 13 to 15.

While people are suffering due to the heatwave in the plains, in the mountains too, people especially tourists are troubled by the heat, which is playing spoilsport for the visitors. Officials have said that the maximum temperatures at this point of the year are the highest in years in Shimla, Manali, Dharamsala, and Keylong of the Lahaul-Spiti district of the state. Keylong recorded a maximum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius on April 10.

This is the highest temperature in the month since 20 April 2012 when the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius. Amid the unusually high temperatures, the Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the central and high mountain parts of the state from April 12-15. Apart from this, there is a possibility of rain in the plains from April 12 to 14. Due to the wet weather prediction, a yellow alert has also been issued, even as the according to the Meteorological Department, the heat will continue. Tourists are reaching Shimla to get some relief, but the rising temperatures are playing a spoilsport.

Also read: India's northwest reels under unusual early heatwave