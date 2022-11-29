Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh): A case has been registered against a man from Uttarakhand for killing a pet bitch in Paonta Sahib of district Sirmaur under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The case was filed after Arun Goyal, son of Gyan Chand Goyal, a resident of Paonta Sahib, has filed a complaint at the police station against his house help.

In the complaint, Arun Goyal said that "I had gone out with my family on November 24. At around quarter to nine in the night, our servant Lalit called and informed us that Candy, our pet dog was lying dead in the kitchen. After receiving the information, we reached home around 1 at night. We found candy lying dead in the kitchen with stains of blood around her. Assuming that she had a natural death, we buried her in our land in front of Walia pump on November 25."

However, the CCTV footage of the evening of November 24 revealed that Arun's dog-keeper, Badri Dutt, a resident of village Muani of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand took the pet bitch to the kitchen after beating her up. Badri is seen coming out of the kitchen after about a minute and closing the door. It is visible from the CCTV footage that Candy did not die a natural death, but she was killed, the owner said.

Confirming the case, Paonta Sahib DSP Ramakant Thakur said that based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the servant under the Animal Cruelty Act and started an investigation.