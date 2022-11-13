Rampur (Himachal Pradesh): Six members of a polling party stationed at Himachal Pradesh's Dattanagar have been suspended for illegally carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in a private vehicle at Rampur constituency of Shimla district. The incident came to light when Congress member Alka Lamba tweeted about the incident on Saturday evening after the polling was concluded.

"Once again in Rampur EVM machines were found in a private vehicle. People have surrounded the vehicle and are waiting for the police. A big challenge for police administration to maintain law and order," Alka Lamba had tweeted. Describing the incident as a "public murder of democracy" she questioned the Election Commission for its inaction. "Will the Election Commission give any explanation on this too, now to save its credibility and the accused?" she asked on Twitter.

Congress workers flagged the issue of EVM machines being brought to Rampur strong room by a private vehicle. They reached the spot and blocked the vehicle on National Highway 5. Meanwhile, Rampur candidate Nandlal also reached the spot.

The district administration assured the workers that the incident would be investigated after which the members of the polling party who were involved in the act were suspended. The EVMs were then brought to Rampur strong room under the supervision of the SDM where they were examined. It was informed that the EVMs were being brought by the polling officials through their personal vehicles. The Congress workers were assured that the matter will be further investigated on Sunday and strict action will be taken.