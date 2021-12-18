Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): An earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale has hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Friday evening.

The National Centre of Seismology confirmed the seismic movement. No casualties or damage to property was reported.

As the state falls in the highly seismic zone, a series of micro, as well as macro earthquakes, have shaken the state from time to time.

Earlier on November 28 also, earthquake tremors were felt in the Mandi district. This year alone at least 53 earthquake incidents took place in the state.

As per the Ministry of Environment and Forest, some of the major earthquakes that rocked the state are the Kangra earthquake in 1905 in which 18,815 people were killed, the Kinnaur earthquake in 1975 in which 60 people lost their lives and the Dharamshala earthquake of 1986

Besides these major earthquakes, the state has been rocked by about 250 earthquakes with magnitude 4.0 and 62 earthquakes with magnitude more than 5.0.

As per the earthquake hazard map of the state, the areas falling in districts Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur Bilaspur are very sensitive as they fall in Very High Damage Risk Zone whereas the rest of the areas falls in High Damage Risk Zone.