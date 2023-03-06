Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): A one-of-a-kind snow dog race is set to begin in Sissu in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti. India's first snow dog race is a part of the second edition of Snow Marathon which is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023. The race will be held on an exclusive snow track setup for this purpose.

According to Gaurav Schimer, the founder of "SnowTails", "Chief Minister of the state, Sukhwinder Singh Sukuhu will inaugurate this event. Dogs will be accompanied by their owners in this one-kilometer unique race. This is an incredible chance to experience snow like never before with your dog."

People will have the sweetest glimpse of heaven when they will witness their dogs rolling around the snow in the backdrop of transcending snow peaks. Dogs love snow just the way they like rolling around on green grass and getting messy in the mud, Schimer added.

As citizens of this country, it is our moral duty to look after the animals. We want to emphasize the predicament of animals in the Himalayan region. In partnership with Manali Strays, we are working towards creating awareness about animal welfare. Manali Strays operates on donations. We also aim to generate funds for them. They rescue, sterilize and also organise vaccination drives for stray animals in Manali, he said.

According to Dr. Beke and Dr. Kamlesh, co-founders of SnowTails, this is the country's first snow dog race and this event will be a significant step toward animal welfare and will create more awareness among people about the care that must be given to stray animals.

"We hope that more people come to participate in this event", they said. The snow dog race is an initiative taken by SnowTails and Manali Strays. Manali Strays is a voluntary organisation dedicated to helping stray animals in Manali, according to the organisers.