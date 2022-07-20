Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has offered prayers for a swift end to the crisis in Sri Lanka. Conveying deep lament over the developing crisis in Sri Lanka, a letter extended to the Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society says, "His Holiness expresses hope for stability, prosperity and well-being to be promptly restored in the country. His Holiness is hopeful that no matter how difficult the situation may be, people will not lose their enthusiasm and confidence in their ability to change the current circumstances for the better."

The Office of Dalai Lama thanked the organisation for actively promoting the ethical values and commitments of His Holiness' to the well-being of humanity on his birthday on July 6.

The letter conveyed His Holiness' appreciation for Senior Sangha members and other scholars, including Prof Chandima Wijebandara and Prof Miriswatte Wimalagnana Thero. "Indeed His Holiness was pleased to receive good wishes from all Mahanayake Theros of Sri Lanka. He conveys his hearty thanks to all the spiritual brothers and other speakers for their kind words," the letter reads. (IANS)

