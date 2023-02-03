Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced that the country will have its first hydrogen train, which is designed and manufactured locally. The train will initially run on the Kalka-Shimla route by December 2023. This hydrogen train is a part of the green growth theme as mentioned by the Finance Minister.

The Railway Minister on February 1 said, "The most-awaited hydrogen train will be manufactured by 2023. First, it will run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla and later it will be expanded to other places." As the budget focuses on green growth, Indian Railways will also contribute its bit with the hydrogen train, and as the train does not emit harmful pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, or particulate matter, it makes these trains a more environmentally friendly option than traditional diesel trains, said Vaishnav.

The Kalka- Shimla route is 120 years old and is included in the UNESCO world heritage list. The Kalka-Shimla rail route was launched on November 9, 1903, and falls under the Ambala division of the Northern Railway. The construction work of this 96 km long railway route started in 1896. The train passes through 103 tunnels on the Kalka-Shimla rail line and crosses 18 stations.

India's first hydrogen train to run on Shimla-Kalka route, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. He also hinted that the hydrogen train will be smaller compared to a conventional one and it will have only six to eight coaches. Nearly, 37 per cent of all trains in India are running with diesel engines now. The share of the transport sector is 12 per cent of the greenhouse emissions in the country, while the share of railways is four per cent. Hydrogen trains will be of great help to the railways, which aim at achieving 'net zero' carbon emission levels by 2030.