Shimla : Alleging that the BJP has "snatched" the economic security of the elderly by doing away with the old pension scheme, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday reiterated that her party will bring it back in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat if it forms governments there.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Vadra said the Congress believes that the employees who have contributed to nation-building should get a pension so that they don't have to depend on anyone in old age. This is the right of every employee and keeping this in mind, the Congress governments of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have implemented the old pension scheme, the Congress general secretary said.

"By abolishing the old pension, the BJP snatched the financial security of the elderly in the country. The people who serve the country throughout their life, where should they go in old age? How would they make ends meet" Vadra asked.

"When a person joins a government job, he thinks that when he retires, he will not have to face financial insecurity and he will continue to be supported through his pension. But the BJP only knows how to snatch. Our soldiers who protect the country at the borders while risking their lives, their economic security is also being snatched away one by one," she alleged.

The Congress party is determined that the old pension scheme will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat as soon as it comes to power in the two states, she said. PTI