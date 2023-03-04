Shimla: The Sukhwinder Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has decided to close 200 educational institutions in the state that were opened or upgraded during the previous BJP government owing to negligible admission at the institutions, officials said. According to officials, the decision to close the educational institutions, 90 per cent of which are schools, was taken at the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday. The education department has been asked to implement the decision of the Cabinet.



Mushrooming of educational institutions during the BJP government: It is learnt that the previous Jairam Thakur BJP government had opened or upgraded an excessive number of schools and colleges in the state. As per officials, in 2022, during the election year, around 386 educational institutions, including 23 colleges, were upgraded or new ones were opened by the Jairam government. Out of 23 colleges, 18 colleges recorded negligible admission thereby upsetting the pupil-teacher ratio as per officials adding the 18 colleges will be closed.

No admission at 49 Primary Schools: During the previous Jairam government, out of the newly created 386 educational institutions, 49 primary schools were also established “on public demand”. The schools, which were initially accommodated in panchayat buildings, too, have been closed after zero admissions, officials said.

200 schools to be shut: According to officials, a total of 200 schools, including the 49 primary schools, will be closed due to negligible admissions. Besides, schools that have been upgraded from middle school to high school and from high to higher secondary level will also be de-notified. Most of these are upgraded educational institutions as per officials.

Staff to be transferred: The staff at the educational institutions closed by the Himachal government will be transferred to schools where there is a shortage of teaching staff in a bid to ratioanlise the staff. The Himachal Pradesh government's decision to close the educational institutions comes on the recommendation of the education department, which had submitted a report in this regard.

It may be recalled that by April 2022, 23-degree colleges, 98 senior secondary schools, 131 high schools, 85 middle schools and 49 primary schools in Himachal were either upgraded or opened afresh.

New conditions over the reopening of new educational institutions: The state government is adding new conditions regarding the reopening or upgrading of educational institutions.