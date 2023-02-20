Shimla (HP): Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu on Monday announced that the 67-day-long conflict between the officials of Adani group and local truck transporters in two districts of the state has been resolved. Speaking to a group of media officials here, he further informed that the two cement plants, in Bilaspur and Solan districts each, will re-function from Tuesday onwards after a 67-day-long hiatus.

According to the agreement between the cement plant officials and the truck operators, the fare for the multi-axle truck was fixed at Rs 9.30 per kilometre and for single axle at Rs 10.30 per kilometre. On December 15, the Adani group directed their two cement plants, ACC Cement located in Bilaspur district and Ambuja Cement plant located in Solan district, to curb manufacturing citing the high cost of transportation.

At least 7,000 truck operators were affected by the cement plant's decision as they lost their bread and butter. The truck operators and the Adani group officials held several meetings to sort out the issue but both parties stood advent. Consequently, the dispute stretched for 67 days till the government stepped in and acted as a medium between the two parties.

The two parties and the government had held several meetings to resolve the issue as it was largely impacting the Adani group, the truck operators as well as the state's economy. CM Sukhu on Monday announced proudly that the conflict has been resolved over mutual grounds of understanding and the cement plants as well as the truck operators will resume functioning from Tuesday onwards.