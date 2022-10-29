Dharamsala (HP): Days ahead of the Assembly polls, a police team recovered Rs 2 crore cash from a vehicle at a checkpoint in Damtal, a border area of ​​Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. As per the initial inputs, police recovered the cash from the vehicle near the Punjab-Himachal border. According to the driver, he was going from Chandigarh to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the driver was not able to explain why he was carrying a huge amount of cash. Damtal police seized the vehicle and cash and have started the investigation. All the cash was five hundred and two thousand note denominations. SP Nurpur Ashok Ratna confirmed the seizure.

At the same time, District Election Officer Dr. Nipun Jindal said that the administration is working diligently to conduct the elections peacefully. The movement of vehicles is being monitored by putting up blockades at various places. Polling in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12, while the counting of ballots on December 8. Saturday was the last date for the withdrawal of nomination.