Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati on Friday released the list of star campaigners for the next month's assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 40 leaders have been included in the star campaigners list. Mayawati is herself at the top of the list. Besides, Mayawati has placed her nephew and party's national convener Akash Anand at number two.

Besides Mayawati and Akash Anand, the other leaders in the list are Narayan Azad, Rajaram, Randhir Singh Beniwal, Avtar Singh Karim Puri, Dr. Nachhatrapal, MLA Nawanshahr, Dayachand, Sumrit Singh, Jasvir Singh Garhi, SR Malhotra, Ajit Singh Mohini , Bhagwan Singh Chauhan, Gurlal Saihla, Praveen Banga, Kuldeep Singh Sardulgarh, Balwinder Kumar, Waryam Singh, Jaswant Rai, Kanshi Ram, Vijay Nayak, Sudesh Kumar Khurja, Gurnam Chaudhary, Jagjit Singh Chadbad, Pawan Kumar Kundal, Gurmukh Singh, Prakash Pakhi , Darshan Singh Rana, Vikram Nair, Suresh Bambi, Rame Bhatoli, Mohan Lal Sahni, Gyanchand Bhatia, Praveen Kaushal, Narendra Kumar, Dharam Singh Bhatia, Rakesh Baddal, Suresh Saini, Lekhraj.

The polling for the 68-seat Himachal Assembly will take place on November 12 whereas election results will be announced on December 8.

