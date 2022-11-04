Dharmpur: BJP president JP Nadda, while addressing a rally in favor of BJP candidate Rajat Thakur in Dharmpur in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday said that the BJP was a party with a mission while the Congress was working for commission. Nadda also said that Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, HPCC president Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh, were on bail.

Nadda said, "Leaders of the Congress are from big families and do not take care of the common man. Congressmen do not want to come to power because they have to serve the people, but they are seeking power because they have become unemployed." He asked the residents of Dalhousie to vote for BJP candidate Rajat Thakur.

He further said, "The people of the state will have to understand this difference. Because this vote will not be for medals but for nation-building." "When Virbhadra Singh was the CM, he had stopped the foundation stone of Hydro Engineering College, but the state got this gift as soon as Modi became the PM," he said.