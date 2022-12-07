Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh BJP leadership is in touch with prospective independents to take their support in government formation should it fall short of majority as suggested by an internal party survey after the recent election. Sources said that the state BJP is working on a plan-B to retain power in the hill state.

The BJP began advance salvaging efforts as a ground report purportedly prepared by the party has indicated it is not easy for its much touted 'mission repeat' to be successful in Himachal. In such a situation, the party is working on Plan-B to keep even the slightest possibility of government formation alive. This plan revolved around winning the trust of rebels and independent candidates ahead of the counting day.

If the BJP ends up getting 32 seats and the Congress also manages to win around the same number of seats, then independents will automatically become king makers. The BJP high command has directed incumbent CM Jairam Thakur to stay in Shimla. Inflation followed by the Old Pension Scheme were the two issues raised by the opposition Congress in the election campaign with both planks expected to hurt the BJP.

Reliable sources in the saffron party say that more than 25 percent people considered inflation as a worrisome issue besides unemployment. The way in which the cases relating to jobs were pending in some departments and reached the court, there was resentment among the youth. BJP's internal sources said that the party's national president JP Nadda is angry with the rebellion in the party spilling on the streets and expressed his displeasure with the Himachal BJP leaders over the issue recently.

All eyes are now on counting day on December 8. With just a day for the final result, the BJP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to form the government again in the Himalayan state.