Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): As the date of the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh is fast approaching, both the major political parties, Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress have intensified their election campaign. In all, 40-star campaigners of BJP, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will hold election meetings in various Assembly constituencies.

Amit Shah will campaign in Himachal on November 1 and 2. On his two-day visit, he will address public meetings in six Assembly constituencies. He will hold public meetings in Karsog of Mandi district and Kasumpti of Shimla district, besides Chamba district on November 1.

Shah will hold a public meeting in the Nadaun Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district on November 1 at around 11 am. After this, Amit Shah will address the public meeting at Dharamshala in Kangra district and Nalagarh seat of Solan district on November 2. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address the public in six constituencies of the state.

Yogi will take out rallies at Badsar in Hamirpur district, Sarkaghat in Mandi district and Kasauli in Solan district on November 2 whereas on November 4, he will address a public meeting in Jwali and Jwalamukhi seat of Kangra district and Ghumarwin seat of Bilaspur district. Union Minister Smriti Irani will also be a part of the campaigning in Himachal.

Smriti Irani will campaign in the Kinnaur Assembly constituency in the morning and Shimla rural seat in Shimla district in the afternoon on November 2. Union Minister for Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will address a public meeting in the Jhanduta Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district in the morning and hold a rally in the Kangra Assembly seat on November 4. On October 30, BJP national president JP Nadda, Chief Ministers of Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Union Ministers as well as many top leaders campaigned in 62 Assembly seats to ensure their win in the elections going to take place on November 12.