Ghatota (Himachal Pradesh): The Bharat Yodo Yatra resumed from Ghatota in Himachal Pradesh amid dense fog on Wednesday. The flag hand-over ceremony took place earlier in the day wherein representatives from Punjab handed over the national flag to the Congress office bearers in the hill state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took stock of arrangements at the Manser toll plaza near Indora from where the Yatra entered the state after concluding its Punjab leg. The Chief Minister directed officials to make foolproof arrangements so that minimum inconvenience is caused to the general public during the yatra which will cover 24 kms.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is at the forefront of the Yatra will interact with the people and also address a public meeting at Malot village. All 40 Congress MLAs, including CM Sukhu, deputy chief minister and ministers, office bearers and other senior leaders would join the yatra, a statement said.