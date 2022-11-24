Solan: Unknown attackers Wednesday allegedly ransacked the ancestral house of British-American author Salman Rushdie in Himachal Pradesh's Solan even as police are probing the case, officials said. According to an official, Rajesh Tripathi, the caretaker of the house, alleged that some people ransacked the Anees Villa owned by Rushdie on Wednesday at around 1 pm.

Tripathi said Rani Shankar Das and her son Aniruddha Shankar Das, who are family friends of Rushdie, were present in the house when the incident took place. Tripathi said that Govind Ram, along with his son and some people, barged inside the house and ransacked it. He alleged that Govind Ram broke the locks of two doors and a mirror with a hammer.

When the inmates tried to stop them, Ram and his son and others threatened to kill them, Tripathi said. ASP Solan Ajay Kumar Rana said that following the complaint at police station Sadar, a probe has been launched. It may be recalled that Rushdie suffered three serious wounds to his neck and 15 more wounds to his chest and torso in the attack that took away sight in the eye and left a hand incapacitated in an attack at a literary event in western New York on August 12 this year.