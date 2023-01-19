Kullu (Himachal): Solanganala and Dhundhi regions in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Thursday obstructing vehicular movement at Atal Tunnel, which resumed on Thursday itself, but yet again it remained closed for a couple of days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of rain and heavy snowfall in the Kullu and other parts of the state, including its capital Shimla.

The Director of IMD at Shimla, Surender Paul, said: “There will be heavy snowfall in Shimla and other parts of the state in the coming week. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature of -11 degrees Celsius. There will be a drop in temperature in the coming days.”

District Collector Kullu Ashutosh Garg said, "The district administration is fully prepared to deal with the adverse weather conditions as the machinery of the Public Works Department has been deployed at various places to keep the road operational amid snowfall." Following the increased tourist movement towards higher reaches of the Valley after a fresh snowfall, the administration has urged them not to go to high-altitude areas and take precautions. Tourists were also advised to stay away from seasonal rivers and not to drive vehicles when it's snowy and slippery so that any untoward incident can be avoided. "Though winter is harsh many tourists arrive here to enjoy the snowfall. When tourists are venturing out to new places it is better to take utmost care as they are not aware topography of those places."