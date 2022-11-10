Kangra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that it was difficult to count the number of scams under the Congress regime whereas it was difficult to find any scams under the current BJP Government since it came to power in 2014.

Addressing an election rally in Sullah assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district Shah accused the Congress of being involved in "scams worth a total of Rs 12 lakh crore between 2004 and 2014." He also said that people of the hill state would not trust a party with such a record.

"The double engine government has scripted history in development in every sector," said Shah adding that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the state, Himachal had seen no stone left unturned on the administrative level to usher in development. He highlighted the establishment of IIT, AIIMS and other institutions as examples of modernization.

Bringing up the ongoing Ram Temple construction work, Shah said the abrogation of Article 370, destruction of Pakistan-based terror modules and a large-scale overhaul of the country's security structure was indicative of work done by the Modi government. The dual platform of development and Hindutva was deployed on Thursday, notably, in Kangra - a district that houses 15 of the state's assembly seats, as well as a significant population of ex-servicemen and currently serving soldiers.