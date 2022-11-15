Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): An American tourist has been reported missing in the foothills of the Indian Himalayas near the mountain town of Dharamshala. The tourist identified as Maxmillion Lorenz was staying at the Ara camp in Naddi village for the last 15 days. He had gone to the Guna Mata trek for meditation on the day of full moon on November 7.

On November 8, he sent a message to the camp owner saying he had lost his way. After which the police were informed about this incident. As soon as the information was received, the Kangra Police and the district administration swung into action and the rescue team along with the SDRF were dispatched. SDRF DSP Sunil Rana said, "Additional District Magistrate Rohit Rathore has written a letter instructing the SDRF team to find the missing American tourist."

District Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said, "search is on to trace the whereabouts of the American tourist. The district administration team and the SDRF team are searching for that foreigner along with the police personnel. The help of the locals is also being sought in this search, but no information has been found so far."

Sharma further said, "the help of the dog squads and drones are also being taken to search for foreign nationals. But due to unfavorable weather conditions, no clue has been found about the missing tourist. The tourist used to trek every day for about 2 km and come back in the evening for continuous 14 days."