Shimla: With the introduction of Aam Aadmi Party into the electoral fray in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the contest has considerably intensified. AAP is set to further turn murky the race to power in a state which has never witnessed the same party being elected twice in a row. While BJP, taking after its 2012 electoral rally, is raising the same slogan of 'mission repeat' this year, the tables can turn any way, especially taking into consideration the AAP vote share.

A factor to note in this regard is that the gap in vote percentage traditionally remains four to five percent in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking on the matter, senior journalist Dhananjay Sharma said the miniscule gap could very well prove to be the kingmaker. "Before the elections, how much of a strong structure the Aam Aadmi Party sets up and how many workers it connects, will be closely monitored," Sharma stated. The five percent vote share affects elections, but if the new entrant manages to capture these votes, the outcomes will be determined by whichever way it tilts, he further said.

The northern state registered more than 51 lakh voters in the last assembly poll, held back in 2017. BJP scored the victory, hitting 48.8%, as opposed to Congress' 41.7%. 2012, on the other hand, saw Congress capture power with 42.8% of vote share, with BJP stunted at 39%. However, what likens the current elections to 1998 assembly polls and distances it from the recently held elections, lies in the factor of regional/third parties.

Also read: AAP receives jolt in Himachal Pradesh, several leaders join BJP before assembly polls

In 1998, there was a new contender in Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Vikas Congress, which secured five seats for itself. The party, headed by former Union Minister Sukh Ram, had come up as a breakaway faction out of the Congress. What was significant was Congress not getting power despite achieving a higher vote percentage (43.5%) than BJP (39.01%). HVC, forming a coalition with BJP, proceeded to form the government by the dint of its 9.62% vote share. This part, as per political discussions, can be played by AAP in the upcoming assembly polls this year.

Additional factors to take into account include Jai Ram Thakur's recent statement, highlighting he was prepared to execute the mission once again, if the party gave him responsibility. After BJP's recent electoral victory in four states, the comment assumes significance. Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri meanwhile has said that "the conditions here cannot be compared with other states of the country", noting people were angry with the incumbent government.

The ground-level organization of the party, however, leaves sufficient room for doubt, taking into account Congress' recent electoral decimation in Uttar Pradesh. Another important factor working against the party is the absence of late Virbhadra Singh, a stout, veteran Congress leader who served six times as the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.