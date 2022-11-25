Shimla: At least 15 people were injured after a private volvo bus overturned near Bamta Chowk adjoining Bilaspur city in Himchal Pradesh on Friday, officials said. As per an official, the accident took place when the speeding bus on way from Manali towards Chandigarh was negotiating a sharp turn when it overturned.

According to officials, there were 40 passengers in the bus, out of which 15 people have suffered serious injuries. The injured are being shifted to the district hospital, Bilaspur, in an ambulance for treatment. Bilaspur police has also reached the spot and the reasons for the accident are being ascertained. It is being speculated that low visibility could be the reason as a thick blanket of fog covered Bilaspur on Friday morning.

Police has launched an investigation into the incident.