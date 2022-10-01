Hamirpur: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSB) has invited applications for recruitment to one post of Junior Office Assistant at Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) located in Hamirpur.

The exam will be held on the 9th of October at 43 centers across the state with a seating capacity of 12,000 candidates. More than 22,000 candidates have applied for the post to date. Roll numbers have been sent to 10,386 candidates. The application fee is Rs 360 for the general category and Rs 120 for the reserved category. There is no fee for female candidates.

Also read: DU entrance test for PG courses will commence from October 17

According to the commission officials, examination centers have been set up in all the 12 districts of Himachal. There are nine examination centers in Shimla district, three in Bilaspur, one in Chamba, five in Hamirpur, seven in Kangra, one in Kinnaur, two in Kullu, one in Lahaul-Spiti, six in Mandi, two in Sirmaur, four in Solan and two in Una district.