Nuh (Haryana): A viral video from Haryana's Nuh district has come to the fore in which 'Gau Rakshaks' are seen thrashing a young man with sticks and other weapons and dragging him out to a village square. The video, which is said to be from around 7 am on April 23, is from Sheikhpur village in the district. The victim in the case has been identified as village resident Shahib, who was subjected to brutal torture by the group.

The man, accused of cow slaughter, was eventually handed over to the police by the outfit. Speaking about the matter, DSP Nuh Ashok Kumar said they accessed the clip on social media. "We've found the video through social media, and have already launched an inquiry into the matter. Strict action will be taken against the accused in accordance with law if he is found to be guilty" Kumar also said. The accused is currently lodged in Bhondsi jail.

Congress MLA from Nuh, Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed called the incident video 'extremely objectionable', branding the group as 'anti-social elements' who are attacking minorities. "Yesterday, some reputed national journalists and news agencies brought to my notice extremely objectionable videos by "so-called Gau Rakshak Dals" in which anti-social elements waving arms and attacking people from minority communities" he tweeted.

"This morning, I spoke to the ADGP, CID of the state and asked to take cognizance of the matter and take strict legal action. I have also provided evidence to ADGP CID. There should be rule of law and order in the state and the police and administration should discharge their responsibility" he further added.