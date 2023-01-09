Panipat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called his Bharat Jodo Yatra a 'Mohabbat ka dukaan' (shop of love) amid an existing 'Nafrat ka Bazaar' (market of hatred) while responding to BJP leaders, who questioned him for conducting the ongoing Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot-march. Drawing inspiration from Rahul Gandhi's slogan, a youth in Haryana's Panipat installed a board of Rahul Gandhi outside his shop with the slogan of 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'. He has a shop of textiles in Gohana Road in Panipat.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, shop owner Monu said, "I am associated with the Indian National Lok Dal Party for a long time and always voted for this party, but I have been influenced by Rahul Gandhi. I installed the board of 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' outside my shop. Along with selling clothes, I also distribute love among people."

"I installed this board three days ago and someone took a photo of this board and posted it on social media. The picture on social media went viral. I am now getting messages from across the country. People crossing the streets smile at me after noticing the board, which makes me happy," he said.

In the state, I will vote only for the INLD party, but if we talk about the country, I have been influenced by Rahul Gandhi. Regarding the present government, Monu alleged that BJP has always tried to create a rift between the two communities. Meanwhile, during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, "he has come to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. That touched my heart and impressed me" Bharat Jodo Yatra has passed through 49 districts of 10 states. The second phase of Rahul Gandhi's journey was going on in Haryana. Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will cover district Ambala on Tuesday and after that, it will enter Punjab on Tuesday.