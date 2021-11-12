Sonipat (Haryana): The main accused in the Nisha Dahiya murder case, coach-cum-owner of a sports academy Pawan surrendered before Haryana Police on Friday.

Earlier, the police had arrested two accused in the case, Pawan's wife Sujata and his brother-in-law Amit, in connection with the killing of a young wrestler and her brother.

Police claim that Sujata and Amit are the main conspirators of this incident and were also present on the spot at the time of the murder. Police had also announced a reward of Rs1 lakh for information on coach Pawan and another absconding person, Sachin.

University-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were killed and their mother suffered injuries as some assailants opened fire on them at a wrestling academy in Haryana's Sonipat district on Wednesday.

They said Pawan used to misbehave with Nisha at the academy during her practice hours.

The murdered wrestler's identity had created confusion as several reports initially mistook her for her more famous namesake, who recently won a bronze medal at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade.

