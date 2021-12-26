Gurugram (Haryana): Raising slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', a group of Hindu activists allegedly barged into a private school located on Narheda Road in Pataudi on Friday and disrupted Christmas prayers being offered, according to a viral video.

In the video, Hindu activists can be seen allegedly pushing the choir members down the stage and snatching the mike.

The video also shows a man addressing students and staff, who can be heard saying, "Christianity is not acceptable here. We are not disrespecting Jesus Christ but I want to tell these children, the next generation should not get lured by any religion, otherwise, India’s culture will get destroyed. You need to take a resolution to protect it. Take that resolution and chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

The man also raised slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram and Sanatan Dharam ki Jai'.

The people protesting alleged that such programmes are being held to convert Hindus.

"It was scary as we had women and children around in the church. The nuisance is increasing with each passing day. It's an infringement of our right to pray and religion," a local pastor told news agency PTI.

The incident comes at a time when offering namaz in certain open spaces in Gurugram has kicked up a controversy.

Pataudi station house officer Amit Kumar said the police did not receive any complaint so far.