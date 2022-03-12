Karnal: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's house was pelted with stones on Friday by unknown persons. As per information, late on Friday night, the accused, bike-borne at the time of the attack, arrived in front of Khattar's residence and rained stones on the house.

As per information, Sachin and Monu, two security guards, were on duty at the residence when five to six bike-borne youth stopped in front of the house and started hurling stones. They fled as soon as one of the guards jumped the boundary wall and tried to catch them.

Immediately after receiving information, the SHO of Ramnagar Police Station arrived at the spot alongside his team. They also scanned CCTV footage from the area.

Local residents gathered in front of Khattar's house soon afterward. BJP workers have condemned the incident.

"The accused will be arrested soon," Ramnagar SHO Kiran said. Police blockades have been set up in various parts of the city after the incident.