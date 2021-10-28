Bahadurgarh: Three elderly women protesting farmers were run over by a speeding truck in Bahadurgarh, Haryana on Thursday morning. Another injured woman, Mehr was admitted to Rohtak PGI and her leg is fractured.

Two women died on the spot and one woman succumbed to her injuries at Civil hospital in Bahadurgarh. Those deceased have been identified as Bhan Singh (60), Harjeet Singh (58), Bhola Singh (60).

The protesting women farmers were sitting on a divider, waiting for an autorickshaw on Jhajjar road. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Police have seized the truck and initiated a probe into the accident.

Farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws for the last eleven months.

Also read: Murder at Protest Site: Plea seeks urgent removal of agitating farmers from Delhi borders