Hisar (Haryana): Three labourers died during an excavation to install a sewerage pipe here in Haryana's Narnaund Halke on Thursday. The labourers hailed from Bihar's Khagaria district were fitting a pipe when a large chunk of soil fell on them. The police rushed to the spot, and along with the passersby, they started the rescue operation.

The three labourers were rushed to Narnaund Civil Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The police identified the deceased as 38-year-old Santosh Manjhi, 35-year-old Baljeet and 40-year-old Sanoj Manjhi. The police registered a case and also commenced a probe into the matter to find out the reason behind the accident.