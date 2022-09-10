Gurugram (Haryana): Standup comedian Kunal Kamra's show in Gurugram has been cancelled due to opposition by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Seeing the protest intensifying, Studio XO Pub Bar Management of Sector 29 has decided to cancel the show. On September 17 and 18, standup comedian Kunal, along with many other comedians, was supposed to perform in Gurugram.

According to the pub manager, he has suffered a loss of Rs 10 to 12 lakhs due to the cancellation of the show, but this decision has been taken by the management keeping in mind the intensifying protests. Standup comedian Kunal Kamra has been in the headlines for his controversial remarks on Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Which is the reason for protests being staged by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The show has been cancelled with immediate effect as the show could have created tension in Gurugram if it was organised.