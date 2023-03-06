Sonipat (Haryana): A security lapse has purportedly taken place during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Sonipat here on February 14. The issue surfaced now after a person complained at the Murthal police station that the fire extinguishers were refilled at the auditorium of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Vishwavidyalaya, Murthal, during Amit Shah's visit.

The fire extinguishers company owner, Sunil Kumar, told the police that the university authorities used fake expiry date labels on the extinguishers and his company name was used in them. On his part, he said his company had not refilled the same. Amit Shah held a meeting with booth-keepers at the University on that day. As of now, no FIR has been registered at the police station. But the police officials have begun a probe into the matter.

Giving information about the whole matter, the complainant Sunil Kumar said that he had installed fire extinguishers in the auditorium of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University about 2 years ago. Whose expiry period was up to 1 year. After their expiry, the officials of Murthal University pasted fake labels of his company on the fire extinguishers.

The complainant said this lapse happened during the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah and who would be responsible if something untoward happened during his visit. After the complaint of Sunil, questions are being raised on the security arrangements of Haryana Police along with the officials of Murthal University.

If any untoward incident were to happen during the program, the fire extinguishers would not have worked and the company by which they were installed would have been implicated. According to the complainant Sunil, his company has not refilled any fire extinguishers at the Vishwavidyalaya. Every year the fire extinguishers are to be refilled so that the fire can be extinguished during any mishap. On this issue, the authorities of Murthal University are yet to give their response. The Sonipat police are also evading media queries on this matter.