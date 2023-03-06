RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat questions British education system

Karnal (Haryana): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the British implement the 'Indian education model' in their own country and enforced their model in India which left the latter with only "17%" educated people while Britain "became 70% educated".

During the inauguration of a multispecialty hospital on the Indri-Karnal Road on Sunday, the RSS chief made a statement that India had 70 percent of the population "educated before British rule". Additionally, he stated that there was "no unemployment" in the country during that time. He claimed that the British implemented their education model in India and implemented the Indian model in their own country, which led to a stark difference in the education levels of both nations.

"Before British rule, 70 percent of our country's population was educated and there was no unemployment. Whereas in England, only 17 percent of people were educated," Bhagwat said according to ANI. "The Britishers implemented their education model in India and implemented our model in their country. This is how they became 70 percent educated and we became 17 percent educated," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat also explained that India's education system was not solely for employment but was also a medium for knowledge. Education was affordable and accessible to everyone, which allowed society to take responsibility for educating their scholars, artists, and artisans who gained recognition worldwide. The RSS chief expressed appreciation for the Atam Manohar Muni Ashram for constructing the hospital and providing health benefits to the general public.

He added that health and education are the most significant needs of our country, and the cost of both is increasing, making it challenging for the ordinary man to access these essential services. Bhagwat emphasized the need to ensure easy access to medical and educational services for everyone at reasonable rates.

He concluded by emphasizing that the Indian culture and traditions prioritize the welfare and happiness of everyone. Bhagwat believes that by strengthening society, we can achieve positive change throughout the country.

