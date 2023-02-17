Rohtak: A local court of Rohtak on Friday acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda, the suspected terrorist in the 1997 serial bomb blast case in Haryana's Rohtak. Additional Sessions Judge Rajkumar Yadav acquitted the suspected terrorist after the hearing. During the hearing in the court, the Rohtak police failed to prove that Tunda had any role in these blasts, the advocate said,

On February 13, the Rohtak court reserved its decision in this matter. The verdict was scheduled for February 15, but the judge was on leave and the court pronounced its verdict on Friday. In 1997, there were serial bomb blasts at two places in Rohtak. One blast took place at Old Sabzi Mandi and the second after about an hour on Kila Road. However, no one was killed in these bomb blasts, but many were injured.

Also read: Firing incident at Rohtak University, student leader among 4 critically injured

During the investigation, it was revealed that Abdul Karim Tunda, a resident of Pilkhua village in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, was involved in these bomb blasts. At that time he was abroad. In 2013, when Abdul Karim Tunda returned to India from Nepal, the Delhi police arrested him. After this, he was also produced in Rohtak court on a production warrant in the case of bomb blasts in Rohtak. Tunda's advocate Vineet Verma said that during the hearing of the case, the police failed to present any such evidence and witnesses, which can prove that Tunda, had some role in both these blasts. Currently, Abdul Karim Tunda is lodged in Ajmer Jail in Rajasthan.