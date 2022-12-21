Rohtak (Haryana): The court acquitted the director of Satlok Ashram, Rampal, an accused in the 2006 violence case in the Karontha Ashram and 23 others due to lack of evidence.

Bhakti Mukti Trust opened Satlok Ashram in Karontha village. This was opposed by the Arya Samajis and the surrounding villagers. A violent clash took place between Rampal’s followers and supporters of the Arya Samaj at Karontha village on July 12, 2006. A youth identified as Sonu from Baghpur was killed in the clash and 67 others were injured.

Also read: HC quashes departmental action against retired Haryana cop, says should be allowed to live in peace

JK Gakhar, Rampal's lawyer said, "Rampal was acquitted for lack of evidence. The bullets that hit the deceased did not match with the bullets recovered from the 14 weapons recovered from the ashram of the accused."

Rampal and others were taken into police custody and the police sealed the ashram. In 2013, the ashram was handed over to the Bhakti Mukti Trust after the decision of the Supreme Court. In November 2014, a CBI inquiry into the Karontha incident was demanded. Rampal has been in jail since November 2014.