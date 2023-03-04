Panipat (Haryana): Naina Kanwal, a Sub Inspector in Rajasthan Police, who was an international wrestler, was arrested by the Haryana Police on Friday for keeping illegal arms in her possession. Kanwal was arrested from an apartment in Suncity Heights in Rohtak. The police also recovered two country-made pistols from Kanwal's possession.

According to official sources, Delhi police were on a hunt to nab Sumit Nandal, an accused in the 2021 kidnapping case. They received a tip-off that Sumit was residing in one of the flats in Suncity Heights. When the police knocked on the door of the flat which was opened by Naina Kanwal who had two country-made pistols in her hands. She was shocked and immediately dropped the pistols. The police recovered the pistols and registered a case against her under the Arms Act.

Station House Officer, Raju Sindhu, Rohtak Police Station said, "The team of Police Chowki Sukhpura reached Suncity Heights in Rohtak after they received a tip-off about Sumit Nandal. When the police knocked on the door, Sub Inspector Naina Kanwal opened the door with two pistols in her hands. The Haryana Police have arrested Naina."

Sources said, "Sumit Nandal was accused of kidnapping Pankaj Kumar and his friend Rishabh on May 14, 2021. Both the victims were brutally thrashed and tortured." Pankaj said, "Rishabh and I were kidnapped from Mohan garden. Some unidentified men took us to an open ground where they thrashed and tortured us. Sumit Nandal was also present there. They then took us to a house in Mastnath Math where Urmila Gehlaut of Nawada, Delhi along with her son were present."

Pankaj further said that the accused demanded Rs 20 lakhs from them. "When we refused, Urmila threatened to kill us. They also fired two rounds near our feet. I borrowed Rs three lakhs from a relative and gave the amount to the kidnappers after which they released us. They asked us not to tell anything to the police. I complained to the police, but they did not register my complaint. I appealed the court after which the case under sections 365, 364A, 341, 342, 323, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mohan Garden Police Station in Delhi against the accused", Pankaj said.