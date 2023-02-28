Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear a petition against granting parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, on Tuesday. The petition has been filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) which has listed the Haryana government including Haryana Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and other officials as well as Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim as respondents.

In the petition seeking to cancel the Dera chief's parole, the SGPC accused the Rohtak divisional commissioner of violating the rules in granting parole to Ram Rahim. The Dera chief, who has been convicted for rape of two female disciples and murder of another man, walked out on parole on Jan. 21 to attend the birth anniversary of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on Jan. 25.

This was the 2nd parole granted to Ram Rahim in three months and 4th in just over a year. The SGPC and the Shiromani Akali Dal have strongly objected to the repeated paroles to the rape and murder convict even as several Sikh prisoners are still languishing in jaisl even after completing their sentences.

Shortly after Ram Rahim was granted the parole in January, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had said that the “dual policy” towards minorities will create a distrust. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that on one side repeated paroles were granted to the rape and murder convict while justice was not being done to secure the release of the Sikh prisoners languishing in jails.

"Heartbreaking that Sikh prisoners are not being released from jail even after they served their sentences", says Sukhdev Singh, a Malaysian Sikh(sic), the SGPC tweeted with the video of appeal. It can be recalled that Ram Rahim was released on parole for 40 days in October 2022 in view of the Haryana panchayat election and the Adampur Assembly byelection.